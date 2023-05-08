Lynette Romero Emcees Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley 2023 Gala

On Saturday, May 6, The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley held it’s annual 2023 gala which supports the organizations education programs including after school enrichment, deaf and hard of hearing (DHH), creative arts, athletics, college bound, STEAM, teen programs, and day camp programs at their 23 locations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley provides young people ages 5–18 a fun, safe place to learn and grow after school and during Summer, Spring, & Winter breaks. They serve more than 4,200 children a day in Burbank, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Sun Valley, and Van Nuys. At the Club, members can participate in a variety of educational, artistic, and athletic programs. All children are encouraged to participate and reach their full potential.

NBC4 Today in LA Anchor, Lynette Romero served as the emcee for the evening.

For more information, visit www.bgcburbank.org.