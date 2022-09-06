The Challenge

NBC4's Sports Show ‘The Challenge' Returns for 17th Season, Honors Community Heroes

NBC4's live sports show The Challenge, hosted by award-winning Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, airs every week following Sunday Night Football on NBC4. This year, the show kicks off right after Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Thursday, September 8 on NBC.

Co-hosted with AM 570 radio personality Petros Papadakis, the 30-minute show features the latest sports highlights, live interviews with athletes, the best in high school football action with "Roggin's Heroes," and features a "Hero of the Night" each week to salute the many individuals across Southern California who serve our community.

The Challenge airs on NBC4, NBCLA.com and the NBCLA app on streaming platforms Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 2022 season includes heroes from different fields including law enforcement, firefighters, education, the medical community, military and others who work tirelessly to care for the community, particularly during the COVID pandemic.

Stay tuned for a different hero featured every Sunday night through January 8, 2023.

This article tagged under:

The Challengesunday night football
