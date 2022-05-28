LA County Opens 120 Vote Centers for First Day of Early Voting in California's June 7 Primary

Get ready to head to the polls, California -- Saturday is the first day that early, in-person voting is available for the June 7 Primary Election.

In Los Angeles County, that means there are now 120 locations for voters to cast their ballots.

Races for state, county and local offices are part of the 2022 race, in a hefty ballot that includes candidates for:

U.S. Senate,

Governor,

Lieutenant Governor,

Secretary of State,

State Controller,

Treasurer,

Attorney General,

Insurance Commissioner,

Member of State Board of Equalization,

State Superintendent of Public Instruction,

U.S. representative in Congress,

State Senator,

State Assembly member,

and other local candidates.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LA residents are also electing the city's next mayor, city attorney, controller and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

Find Your California Primary Candidates

Enter an address, city, county or zip code.

The political process is already underway. Mail-in ballots started going out on May 9, and drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots officially opened on May 10.

Click here for all the latest information related to the 2022 Elections.

But as of Saturday, May 28, registered voters can head to any of the vote centers available in their county, to vote using one of the ballot machines or to drop off a mail-in ballot. Each location also serves as a Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box location.

The vote centers also provide replacement ballots, as well as assistance and voting information in multiple languages.

And if you missed the May 23rd voter registration deadline, never fear -- voters in California have access to conditional voter registration, which began on May 24.

The conditional registration allows you to register and cast a provisional ballot on the same day until the election closes. It means your ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

We've all been tempted to sit out an election by convincing ourselves one vote doesn't matter that much. But the truth is a single-digit number of votes can have a big impact on federal and local policies. NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky looks back at several elections where only a few votes made a big difference.

The vote centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, according to the LA County Voter Registrar/Recorder and County Clerk.

Operating hours for the vote centers start at 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6 -- the day before Primary Day.

On the day of the June 7 primary, hours are longer, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. If you're in line before polls close, you can vote.

Following the 8 p.m. deadline, county elections officials will conduct the semifinal canvass of votes, reporting the results to the secretary of state. At that point, Californians will know who is representing them at various levels of government.

Click here to see an interactive map of vote centers from the LA County Voter Registrar/Recorder and County Clerk. The map allows you to sort by wait time, so you know the best place to get in and out if you're in a hurry.

If you want to see those vote centers in a list, click here.

And to see a list of ballot drop-box locations in LA County, click here.