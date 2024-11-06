When the polls close at 8 p.m. across Los Angeles County on Election Day, the process of counting millions of the ballots will begin almost immediately but will continue for days and possibly weeks.

The California Secretary of State estimates some 5.6 million Californians were registered to vote as of January 2024.

What happens after polls close

As soon as vote centers close on Election Day, election workers will deliver their ballots to LA County Sheriff's deputies at a designated check-in center. Sheriff’s deputies then transport ballots to the secured ballot processing center in the City of Industry.

The first ballot counting update will be released between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on election night. That number will include vote-by-mail ballots received before election day -- whether they were mailed back or dropped off at a drop box or vote center.

The second update of the night will come between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. as ballots cast at vote centers before election day will be added to that total.

Final results after Election Night

Ballots in Los Angeles County are counted during the 30-day period known as the official election canvass, starting on Nov. 6

While landslide winners may be called earlier than Nov. 26 when LA County is set to give its 12th and final ballot counting update, results will not be final until the Secretary of State compiles statewide results, and all counties have reported an official canvass of the vote.

Results will be updated every weekday through Nov. 19th between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Additional canvass days will be added as needed.

California election results are scheduled to be certified on Tuesday, Dec 3.

Updated local and primary election results can be found at results.lavote.gov.