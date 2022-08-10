How the LAUSD Plans to Fill Gaps in Staffing as the New School Year Approaches

The nation's second-largest school district is facing several challenges, including staffing shortages, as the third summer of the pandemic draws to a close and LAUSD students prepare for the return to classrooms.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho outlined some of the challenges this week and the district's response in a presentation Tuesday to school administrators.

"If you take nothing else away from today, remember this one thing. For the next four years, Los Angeles Unified will focus singularly on ensuring all of our students graduate ready for the world," Carvalho said. referring to the district's 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. "It's no secret that LAUSD has navigated difficult years, some of which resulted from the pandemic and the transition to virtual learning, hybrid modalities, contact tracing, weekly testing, prolonged students absences, quarantines, families moving to less expensive parts of the county, and the list goes on and on."

Estimates are up to 20,000 students are not enrolled or just stopped attending school last year.

Staffing shortages in key areas also are on that list of hurdles, including classroom teachers.

"At this point, we are below 200 open positions," Carvalho said Tuesday. "We have more than 500 credentialed individuals ready to go into the classrooms to fill any existing gaps."

A complete excel sheet can be found on the LAUSD's website that has teaching position vacancies listed and many of them are listed in the highest level of SENI. The Student Equity Need Index is used to measure the need and inform the allocation of funds from the district to address the achievement gap. If a school is listed as "high" or "highest" this means they are in most need of proper allocation of funds.

In an effort to try and fill those vacancies the district offers some incentives.

They are offering a $5,000 hiring stipend "for newly hired credentialed teachers who elect to work in high-needs schools (High or Highest on SENI Ranking) and commit to remaining at their school site for a minimum of three years."

According to the district's website, they are also offering "20 hours of paid professional development each year that is specifically designed for new teachers working at SENI High and Highest needs schools."

As for a gap in bus driver staffing, the superintendent said a private company was hired to address that shortage. On Thursday, the district announced it had filled every route with driver and updated buses with WiFi.

We are ready for day one. @LASchools has filled every bus route with a driver, upgraded all buses with wifi and updated our fleet with 11 new electric buses with more to come. Let's move. #IBelieveInLAUSD pic.twitter.com/EUpo5HJ6NP — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) August 11, 2022

The fleet will include 11 new electric buses with more on the way.

Recently LAUSD announced its COVID procedures which are more relaxed than those required in the previous school year. There will no longer be required weekly testing for students and staff.

Carvalho said the changes to COVID protocols were made on recommendation from health professionals.

The district has also delayed its vaccination requirement until July 1, 2023 meaning that students may still attend in-person classes even if they have not been vaccinated. Teachers and staff are still required to show proof of vaccination if they are reporting to in-person instruction.