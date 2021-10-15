Amazon Prime Video is Hosting a Free House of Horrors Pop-Up Experience

Amazon Prime Video is getting into the “spirit” of the season with House of Horrors: A Prime Pop-Up.

House of Horrors features costume displays from Amazon Originals including “The Voyeurs,” “Black As Night,” “Madres,” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” launching on Oct. 15. Visitors to the Amazon pop-up location will be able to shop the costume displays seen within the space via QR codes and have them delivered directly to their doorstep.

This weekend, fans of the 1997 film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” will be transported into a small town with deadly secrets. The film and the new Amazon Prime series is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan.

Amazon Prime

To catch you up on IKWYDLS, one year after a fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The new series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

The immersive pop-up experience is designed to mirror elements of the series. Over the course of 75 minutes, guests will start by celebrating graduation before going on a twisted journey through a night of dark sins and secrets.

Visitors can explore the fictional town and meet its eccentric inhabitants including the local fortune teller, overbearing sheriff and party-happy graduates - all looking to learn more about a shocking event from the past that seems to be more than a gruesome urban legend.

Attendees for this weekend can expect to participate in a product giveaway from Cheetos, eat delicious Hawaiian-themed Dream Pops, receive mini manicures from OPI, get bloody leis, and take plenty of pictures in their photo booth and throughout the experience.

The activation is in partnership with JFI Productions (who previously worked with Amazon on “Lore”) and is located at Three Clubs in Hollywood (8551 Melrose Avenue). It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.