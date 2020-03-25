Celebrities Are Getting Creative With Quarantine Entertainment

When you tell actors, singers, artists and creative types they have to stay indoors for a long period of time chances are they will still find a way to entertain. That’s what’s happening across Hollywood and the world as celebrities look for ways to stay engaged and entertaining while staying home. Here’s a list of celebrities to follow online for that daily dose of humor and connection.



“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

Jimmy Fallon is producing his signature humor from his house complete with monologues and guests via Skype. “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” has now become #FallonatHome. He is also including his daughters in cute videos like the at home edition of Thank You Notes.



How are you killing time during this quarantine? For those of you who are doing it in weird and wonderful ways like this, please post your videos with the hashtag #QuarantimeKiller! pic.twitter.com/pduFqqis7Y — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 25, 2020

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Jimmy Kimmel is also serving up comedy at home. He’s welcoming guests like Dave Matthews who are singing from the bathroom and delivering minilogues. He also asked viewers to send in videos of how they’re killing time during quarantine by using the hashtag #QuarantineTimeKiller.



We need to bleep the misinformation when Trump speaks to stop him from spreading panic.



Full coverage: https://t.co/oMCIHqBjMx pic.twitter.com/38FMhGYJ6s — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 25, 2020

“The Daily Show with Tevor Noah”

The “Daily Show” has had a quarantine makeover. They are continuing their comedy from a distance with “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.” Noah is sharing updates on coronavirus politics with his signature twist. “Daily Show” correspondents continue to file funny reports like checking on their neighbors and social distancing with DJ’s.



Ellen is Calling

When Ellen calls, you pick up the phone! The comedian and talk show host is calling her famous friends to check in on them and sharing the funny conversations on her Instagram. So far she’s chatted with Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Michelle Obama.



Save with Stories

Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, Chris Pratt and Demi Lovato are among the stars reading to kids on the Save with Stories Instagram page. The movement was started by Adams and Garner to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home. They are asking for donations that will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to keep brains and bellies full.



Steve Martin and His Banjo

Is there anything more relaxing than a banjo during quarantine? Comedian Steve Martin brightened and delighted when he put a video of himself playing the banjo in the woods calling it “Banjo Balm.” It’s had 9.6 million views so far so apparently the balm is working.



Everyone on TikTok

In the last few months celebrities have flocked to TikTok. The app is a perfect platform for creativity with its use of music, and sound clips. Stars like Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Jessica Alba are just a few of the celebs using the app to create fun dances and viral moments with her family.



Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon wants to feel connected with you, from a safe social distance. He took to Instagram to encourage followers to use the hashtag #IStayHomeFor to promote social distancing. He’s also encouraging fellow celebrities to share who they stay home for.



Lizzo Mindfulness

Lizzo is providing some much-needed distraction by playing the flute in front of incense on her Instagram. She interjects relaxing commentary between songs and fans really seem to enjoy it. It’s been viewed by 2.3 million people so far.



Mario Lopez Workout Challenge

“Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez isn’t wasting time during the quarantine. The star is sharing his workouts with celebrity friends, from a safe distance, on his Instagram feed. He and Mark Wahlberg just posted a workout challenge for people to do at home that expands on the current Push Up Challenge that’s been circulating.



Reading with Olaf

Josh Gad is the voice of Olaf from the “Frozen” films. Now he’s lending his voice to read bedtime stories to kids live on his Twitter account. So far books include The Pea Patch Jig, Oliva, and The Bear and the Piano.



Motley Crü is Home Sweet Home

The rockstars of Motley Crü want you to stay Home Sweet Home. They posted a message encouraging fans to stay safe and make sure to wash your hands and Stay Home Sweet Home using the hashtag #BeattheVirus.

