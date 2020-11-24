Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The organization's Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees with a little help from some big names, including Dua Lipa, Gayle King, Mickey Guyton and Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle and Imogen Heap listed off a few of the contenders, as well.

With 84 categories, there will be a lot of trophies to hand out. Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home the honors.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will serve as host.

Ready to see which of your favorite artists made the cut? Scroll on to see the full list of nominees.

Record of the Year:

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Circles," Post Malone

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

Song Of The Year:

"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box," Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women In Music Pt. III,” HAIM

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite," BTS

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile," Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

"Kick I," Arca

"Planet's Mad,' Baauer

"Energy," Disclosure

"Bubba," Kaytranada

"Good Faith," Madeon

Best Rock Performance:

"Shameika," Fiona Apple

"Not," Big Thief

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps," HAIM

"Stay High," Brittany Howard

"Daylight," Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Chilombo," Jhené Aiko

"Ungodly Hour," Chloe x Halle

"Free Nationals," Free Nationals

"F*** Yo Feelings," Robert Glasper

"It Is What It Is," Thunderca

Best Rap Performance:

"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop," DaBaby

"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

"Dior," Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:

"Lady Like," Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is A Record," Brandy Clark

"Wildcard," Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall," Little Big Town

"Never Will," Ashley McBryde

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny

"Por Primera Vez," Camilo

"Mesa Para Dos," Kany García

"Pausa," Ricky Martin

"3:33," Debi Nova

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Black Hole Rainbow"

"Expectations"

"Hyperspace"

"Jaime"

"25 Trips"

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple

Big Their

Kyoto

The Steps

Brittany Howard

Grace Potter

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto"

"Lost in Yesterday"

"Not"

"Shameika"

"Stay High"

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush," Body Count

"Underneath," Code Orange

"The In-Between," In This Moment

"BloodMoney," Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip

Best Rock Album

"A Hero's Death," Fontaines DC,

"Kiwanuka," Michael Kiwanuka

"Daylight," Grace Potter

"Sound & Fury," Sturgill Simpson

"The New Abnormal," The Strokes

Best Remixed Recording

"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua"

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess"

"Hynes: Fields"

"Ives: Complete Symphonies"

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'"

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Instrumental Composition

Baby Jack

Be Water II

Plumfield

Sputnik

Strata

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

“On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment,” Ambrose Akinmusire;

“Waiting Game,” Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science;

“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard,” Gerald Clayton;

“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade;

“RoundAgain,” Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Music Film

"Beastie Boys Story"

"Black Is King"

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme"

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice"

Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

"Black Parade," Beyonce

"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head," Brittany Howard

"See Me," Emily King

Best R&B Album

"Happy 2 Be Here," Ant Clemons

"Take Time," Giveon

"To Feel Love/d," Luke James

"Bigger Love," John Legend

"All Rise," Gregory Porter

Best Music Video

"Adore You," Harry Styles

"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé

"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake

"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak

"Goliath," Woodkid

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles

Best Rap Song

"The Bigger Picture"

"The Box"

"Laugh Now Cry Later"

"Rockstar"

"Savage"

Best Rap Album

"Black Habits," D Smoke

"Alfredo," Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

"A Written Testimony," Jay Electronica

"King's Disease," Nas

"The Allegory," Royce Da 5'9"

Best Gospel Album

“2econd Wind: Ready,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute,” Myron Butler

"Choirmaster,” Ricky Dillard

“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

“Kierra,” Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

“Run to the Father,” Cody Carnes;

“All of My Best Friends,” Hillsong Young & Free;

“Holy Water,” We the Kingdom;

“Citizen of Heaven,” Tauren Wells;

“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West