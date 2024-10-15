Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in transformation as boxing champ Christy Martin

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sydney Sweeney is graduating into a dramatic new look.

The "Euphoria" actress debuted a shocking transformation on Oct. 11 as she stepped out in character as boxer Christy Martin for an upcoming film about the champion’s life, looking virtually unrecognizable.

In photos from the set in North Carolina, Sweeney ditched her notable blonde locks for a neck-length brunette hairdo held back by a navy bandana. In one look, the "White Lotus" alum also sported a baggy, zip-up sweatshirt in a navy shade, worn with a yellow-brown T-shirt, dark sweatpants and white sneakers. In another scene, the 27-year-old rocked oversized, knee-length, gray sweatshorts and a light blue tee.

For the yet-untitled project — directed by David Michôd — Sweeney will star alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever and Katy O’Brian as she portrays the boxing Hall of Famer who married her former boxing coach James Martin.

For Sweeney, portraying a real-life athlete will mark a fresh challenge, which she enjoys both as an actress and producer.

“I am a very hands-on collaborator,” Sweeney told The Los Angeles Times in March. “I like being able to give ideas, be a part of it, help come up with solutions. It just changes the whole process. It’s so hard for me now to be on a set and not be able to help in any type of way and be able to take action. And being able to actually have a voice and have a valued opinion—it means so much.”

And the priority for the "Anyone But You" star is the authenticity of whatever role she takes on, as she noted that she’s even comfortable acting nude if there’s a reason behind it.

“It’s always whether it serves the character or not,” Sweeney continued. “I’m living someone else’s life. So if it serves to the development or the emotional state of a character, then it makes sense. It just depends on the character. I truly just look at everything like that.”

That character work is a process Sweeney learned to balance with her personal life early on.

“I started working with [my friend’s dad] Andy and we would just talk character work,” she explained. “The number one thing he always told me was to make sure that I separated myself as much as possible from my characters. Don’t put any of my own memories, emotions, feelings, people, relationships, anything in the thoughts of my characters, so that I can jump in and out.”

