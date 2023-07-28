Taylor Swift is coming to SoFi Stadium. Here's what to know before you go the concert in Los Angeles

The time has finally come. After months of watching tour footage, agonizing over what album to dress as, and listening to "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on repeat, SoCal Swifties will finally be able to see Taylor Swift perform live.

Swift is arriving to SoFi in Inglewood next week for the six final dates of her highly-anticipated Eras tour.

Make sure your night isn't 'treacherous' with these Swiftie-certified SoFi tips.

Avoiding the merch crowds

You'll definitely want to consider grabbing merch early as there's no doubt that merch booths will be packed full of Swifties hoping to snag t-shirts, hoodies, and other mementos of their night.

To make the merch rush easier, SoFi has announced that a merchandise stand will be open outside the stadium the day before the first show, Wednesday, August 2nd, and on Taylor's day off, Sunday, August 6th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're planning on beating the crowds at these early merch sales, SoFi will have parking open at 8:00 a.m. for early shoppers accessible via Century Blvd and Yukon Ave.

On show days, the merchandise stands outside the stadium will open at noon each day, along with additional merch booths inside the stadium available when gates open.

Getting to SoFi

After you finish memorizing the entirety of Taylor's catalog, you'll need to make sure you plan your trip to SoFi. Fans are encouraged to leave early to avoid rush hour traffic and minimize delays.

Parking lots will open at noon on show days. If you're planning on parking at SoFi, you'll need to purchase a parking pass for each show date you're attending by clicking here.

Off-site parking is also available nearby. For more details about parking in the city of Inglewood click here, and for info regarding parking at the Kia Forum click here.

If you're looking to avoid traffic entirely, public transportation is also a great option to consider. LA Metro will increase frequency and run late-night service for trains, additionally, they're providing free shuttles available via the K and C lines to SoFi Stadium.

Hey @taylorswift13 fans...



Look What You Made Us Do 👇🏾



We're adding service to help #Swifities get to the upcoming shows at @SoFiStadium! pic.twitter.com/bzNVhOuzTl — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) July 24, 2023

Rally Bus shuttles to the venue are also available, leaving from over 35 locations around Southern California. If you're the kind of person who's always dreamed of riding a bus full of Swifties, round-trip tickets can be purchased here or on the Rally app.

Tickets, bags, and other rules

Make sure you keep your hard-earned tickets in your mobile wallet. Only mobile tickets from the Ticketmaster app will be accepted, screenshots and PDF's won't be valid.

SoFi will not permit fans without tickets to gather outside the stadium. Once the headlining acts start playing, ticketless fans hoping to breathe some of the same air as Taylor will be asked to leave.

Bags must be clear and cannot be bigger than 12x6x12 inches.

If you're planning on bringing a sign for Taylor to read, you'll need to fit all of your love for her on an 11-by-17 inch piece of paper.

No professional cameras or cameras with extendable or attachable lenses. No professional audio or video gear. No banners or poles.

Who's playing which dates?

The opening acts for the concert will change throughout her six nights at SoFi. Check the lineup below to make sure you know who's performing before Taylor on which days.

Thursday, August 3: HAIM and Gracie Abrams

Friday, August 4: HAIM and OWENN

Saturday, August 5: HAIM and GAYLE

Monday and Tuesday, August 7-8: HAIM and Gracie Abrams

Wednesday, August 9: HAIM and GAYLE

For more details on getting Eras-ready at SoFi, read the full list of information for the concerts from the venue here.