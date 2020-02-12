Get Your Heart Revved Up! ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Opens in Theaters on Valentine’s Day

Most 90s kids will remember the days of sitting for hours on end in front of their video game console. If yours was a SEGA, then chances are you played Sonic. Now the story of the super speedy little blue guy has been turned into a feature film starring James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey.



Didn’t know Sonic had a back story? Well now he does. Kids young and old will be pleased to find out where Sonic is from and why he’s zipping around on Earth. The story follows Sonic on his adventures as he navigates friendships, dangers, and his highly sought after powers.



One of the people desperately seeking to steal Sonic’s speedy power, is Dr. Robotnik. Carrey immerses himself in the villainous role. Kids will enjoy his signature quirky humor, and parents will appreciate the topical references.



Schwartz voices the iconic video game character and says he really wanted to find Sonic’s inner child to make it appealing to kids.



“I tried to play this character like an excited kid who wants to get out and do these things he’s always wanted to do,” Schwartz says. “It’s incredible because I’ve played this (video game) for almost 30 years.”



Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, an unwitting accomplice to helping save Sonic from the evil Dr. Robotnik. Along the way they form a bro bond and become friends, something Sonic has always wanted.

Will Sonic’s speed get slowed down by a full length feature? You can see for yourself when the film opens on February 14.

