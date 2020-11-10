Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Suspend Dad's Conservatorship Role

A judge Tuesday denied Britney Spears' request to suspend her father's duties as conservator of her estate, but said she would not rule out hearing a similar motion in the future.

"That's the subject of another discussion down the road," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said.

Penny also appointed the Bessemer Trust Co. to share duties with Jamie Spears to manage his daughter's business affairs. The singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, said he will file a motion to remove Jamie Spears, but no date was set.

The 38-year-old entertainer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, when she went through an extended period of exhibiting bizarre behavior, including shaving her head.

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, told Penny that her client has faithfully looked after his daughter's interests for 12 years.

"When you look at what Mr. Spears has done it speaks for itself," Thoreen said.

However, Ingham, arguing in favor of Jamie Spears' suspension, said the singer has told him on "many occasions" that she is afraid of her father and does not want to perform professionally with him in his current role.

"It's in my client's best interest to start with a clean slate," Ingham told Penny.

However, by the end of Tuesday's lengthy hearing Ingham said he believed he could work with Jamie Spears' attorneys to make the co-conservatorship work.

An attorney for Lynne Spears, the mother of the singer and the ex-wife of Jamie, said his client appreciates the work Jamie has done on their daughter's behalf, but she also believed it was time for a change.

Many of the singer's fans have actively participated in the online FreeBritney campaign calling for an end to the oversight of her life and affairs.

Last year, she canceled her Las Vegas residency and checked into a mental health facility after revealing that her father was sick. She has not performed live since 2018.