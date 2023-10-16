From pasta making to expos, Los Angeles gears up for National Pasta Day

Pasta comes in all shapes and sizes.

Each bite is a hit of savor. Creamy sauce, a cheese of choice, fresh garnish and a pairing of freshly baked bread. Oftentimes, a simple spaghetti with canned tomato sauce works, too.

For Angelenos, Italy is around the corner. The city is gearing up for National Pasta Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17. With multiple options around LA, stomachs and hearts will be full.

From pasta making to expos, here are a few options to check out:

Topanga Social: Opened in May 2023, this destination is home to 27 of LA’s most popular restaurants and food brands. Burrata’s House is among the businesses, providing food enthusiasts a fresh and authentic Italian experience. Attendees have the opportunity to try a bowl of delicious pesto pasta for half the price. Reservations are required, admission is free. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 6600 CA-27 #9038, Canoga Park, 91303.

CocuSocial: Experience the art of pasta making with a significant other or friend. Participants will explore their culinary knowledge, making gnocchi and two sauces from scratch. No kitchen experience is required, all ingredients and cooking equipment will be provided. Although all reservations for Tuesday, are closed, there are still tickets available for Thursday. Admission starts at $59. The event will take place at Stella Coffee Beverly Hills, 6310 San Vicente Blvd. #106, Los Angeles, 90048.

Lazy Acres Natural Market: Here is another opportunity to test culinary skills. Chef Anabell will be leading a plant-based spinach ravioli workshop. A creamy mushroom sauce and a traditional tomato sauce will also be made. Following the workshop, participants will receive a three-week special coupon for all Lazy Acres Natural Market stores. This event is open to adults only, tickets start at $65. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1841 N. Western., Los Angeles, 90027.