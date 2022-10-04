Tacos

Great Eight: These LA-Area Taco Spots Made Yelp's Top-100 List

Eight Los Angeles-area taco spots made the Yelp Top 100 Taco Spots in America list.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

Here's something to taco about on National Taco Day.

What's your favorite taco spot in Southern California?

When the craving strikes, the best taco spot might just be the one closest to you. But Yelp created its own list of the Top 100 Taco Spots in America based on users' ratings and reviews, which illustrate some varied tastes across the county and in Southern California.

There are eight Los Angeles-area locations in the top 50, including three in the top 10.

  1. Taco Nazo, Bellflower
  2. Taqueria Mi Ranchito, Sylmar
  3. El Primo Tacos, Venice
  4. Street Tacos and Grill, Los Angeles
  5. Birrieria Little Tijuana, Riverside
  6. Str8 Up Tacos, Lakewood
  7. Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos, Los Angeles
  8. Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken, Los Angeles

At No. 1 is Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego.

Click here for a long list of National Taco Day deals around LA.

This article tagged under:

Tacos
