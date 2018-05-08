Prince's Turks & Caicos Mansion, Complete With Giant Purple Feature, to Be Auctioned
26 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
While many know of his Paisley Park estate, it appears Prince couldn't resist putting his purple mark elsewhere.
The late iconic musician also had island property on a private peninsula in Turks and Caicos, which of course features a giant purple road leading to his massive 10,000-square-foot estate.
The massive mansion, situated 40 feet above sea level in Providenciales, includes breathtaking panoramic ocean views, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two private beaches and a 200-foot personal dock, according to the listing on Premiere Estates. There's also a tennis court and guard home at the entrance to the property.
The property is set to be auctioned on July 12.