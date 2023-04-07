Coachella

Here's How to Watch Coachella From Anywhere

Watch Coachella performances for free from the official Coachella YouTube Livestream. 

By Mariela Gomez

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Kevin Mazur

Music fans are returning to the desert for one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

If you didn't secure tickets to the 2023 festival because they were either too pricey or you don’t like big crowds, they were sold out, or you simply would rather watch the performances on social media, we've got you covered. And, you will be able to watch it in real time.

“This year we’re giving you more Coachella access than ever before," according to the event web site.

Both weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23 will be livestreamed through all stages.

Coachella Stage Streams

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its livestream on April 14 at 4 p.m. (Only on Youtube). The links below will take you to each of the music festival's stage streams.

The first weekend, April 14 - 16, is set to open with global superstar Bad Bunny. It has already sold out. You can join the wait list here. Tickets are still available for the second weekend on April 21 - 23 and can be purchased here

The virtual online festival will include a live-chat, merch drops, and schedule updates.

Coachella Headliners

Friday April 14 and 21

  • Bad Bunny
  • Gorillaz
  • Burna Boy
  • The Chemical Brothers
  • Kaytranada
  • Blondie
  • Becky G
  • Metro Boomin
  • FKJ
  • Pusha T

Saturday April 15 and 22

  • Rosalia
  • Eric Prydz Holo
  • Boygenius
  • $uicideboy$
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Charlie XCX
  • Labrinth
  • Underworld
  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Eladio Carrion 

Sunday April 16 and 23

  • Bjork
  • Kali Uchis
  • Porter Robison
  • Fisher + Chris Lake
  • A Boogie
  • Dominic Fike
  • Jai Paul
  • Jackson Wang
  • Latto
  • The Blaze

