Hollywood

What's 'screaming' at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Hollywood

As the spooky season approaches, the largest horror film festival in the US is screening in the heart of Hollywood. Here's what to expect.

By Sahana Patel

Halloween decorations are seen in a shop window in Krakow, Poland on October 28, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Screamfest Horror Film Festival unveiled its second wave of frightening films expected to screen from Oct. 8-17 at the TCL Chinese Theater.

This year, Screamfest will kick off events with the sci-fi and horror comedy film, “ICK,” by award-winning filmmaker Joseph Kahn. Tickets for this film start at $16. 

The festival will also offer a wide range of viewing options, targeting all different frightful tastes.

“Body Language,” a romance thriller, is scheduled to screen this year, as is “Entity,” a Korean animated short film. 

The 10-day festival will conclude by honoring cinematographer Dean Cundey with a Lifetime Achievement Award, followed by a screening of his film “The Thing and Halloween.”

But, never fear. If horror movies aren’t your thing, the festival will also hold a variety of interactive events throughout the month.

A writing panel will be hosted by “Conjuring” screenwriters Carey and Chad Hayes. Industry veterans will be showcased at the Birns & Sawyer panel and a happy hour, led by entertainment attorney Larry Zerner, will provide insights on the dos and don'ts of filmmaking. 

Apart from screaming, audiences will also have the opportunity to laugh at the Horror Nerd Stand-Up Comedy event. 

Tickets for the spooky cinema are on sale and can be purchased on the festival website.

The full film lineup can be found here.

