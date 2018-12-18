What to Know Mehringer, who's been on leave from her job at the LAPD, was sleeping in the passenger seat of an unmarked police sedan on April 27.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Mehringer in September with one misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

Nicole Mehringer filed a claim that accuses unnamed Glendale officers and two sergeants of false arrest.

An internal panel on Tuesday recommended that a Los Angeles Police Department commander detained after she was found asleep in an unmarked police car off duty in Glendale be terminated.

After a closed-door hearing of the police department's Board of Rights, Nicole Mehringer, 47, was found to have violated department policies after facing a disciplinary proceeding following her April arrest.

Mehringer's lawyer said he tried to convince the Board of Rights that his client was being treated more severely than other officers who kept their jobs after doing much worse.

"I believe that my client is being treated differently than the male employees," said attorney Brad Gage. "I believe there's evidence that male employees have been charged with greater allegations and not even been disciplined at all."

LAPD Officers Arrested on Alcohol-Related Changes

LAPD Commander Nicole Mehringer and Sgt. James Kelly were arrested in Glendale. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

Mehringer submitted a document to the Board of Rights, an official familiar with the case confirmed to NBC4, that named a number of high-ranking LAPD officers who had allegedly been involved in DUI crashes, arrests, and other incidents involving alcohol intoxication.

The document made a variety of accusations that those incidents were better covered-up by the LAPD, and therefore, were not known to the public, according to the official.

The Mehringer incident in Glendale April 27 was widely publicized. A portion of the incident was recorded on cellphone video by a bystander. It showed her being led out of the passenger side of a Dodge Charger sedan by several police officers.

Glendale officers also made several audio recordings of the encounter, according to a legal document. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Mehringer in September with one misdemeanor count of public intoxication, according to a criminal complaint. She pleaded not guilty.

She also filed a government claim against the city of Glendale in October that alleged her arrest was improper.

The claim accused unnamed Glendale police officers and two sergeants of false arrest, false imprisonment, defamation, and other alleged harms during the incident on Brand Boulevard. A claim generally has to be filed before a city can be sued in state court.

Man Sought in Human Remains Investigation

Sheriff's department investigators are searching for a man in connection with human remains found in the high desert north of Los Angeles. Kim Tobin reports for Today in LA on Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018)

The Glendale Police Department said it generally does not comment on pending lawsuits or legal cases.

An LAPD sergeant who worked with Mehringer has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges stemming from the same incident. James Kelly was allegedly asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge. He also pleaded not guilty.