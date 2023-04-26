DUIs a '24-Hour-a-Day Problem' in LA

The mother who died after being struck by a car in a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood early Tuesday morning was likely the 11th person killed by a suspected intoxicated driver so far this year in Los Angeles, more than double the number of deaths blamed on DUIs at this time last year.

"The perils of this, of course, shows that at 8 o'clock in the morning, a time when one would normally not believe that such impairment occurs, that in reality, it is a 24-hour-a-day problem," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

LAPD data showed 10 DUI fatalities were recorded between January 1 and April 15, 2023, compared with 5 during the same period in 2022.

Moore said there were early signs the driver involved in the crash Tuesday was impaired, though detectives said as of mid-day Wednesday that driver had not been arrested.

The woman's 6-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash, which happened as the two were walking toward Hancock Park Elementary School, where the girl is a first grade student, authorities said.

Moore said LA's DUI death increase appears to parallel an overall increase in collisions as people returned to commuting, work, and school -- following years of home-centric living during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"And recently, an increase in DUI-related collisions, particularly in our fatal collisions, is troubling," he said.

The data showed the overall number of pedestrian fatalities so far this year, including cases flagged as DUI-related, was 48, compared with 50 during the same time period in 2022.