Former Cedars ER Doc Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

The physician was arrested in January after a hospital colleague reported she'd been attacked.

By Eric Leonard

An emergency medicine physician who worked at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles faces sexual assault charges.

A former emergency room physician who worked at Cedars Sinai medical center in Los Angeles has been charged with sexually assaulting four women, five months after the NBC4 I-Team first reported the doctor had been arrested and LAPD detectives were investigating numerous allegations of assaults.

Dr. Anshul M. Gandhi, 34, was initially booked in January after a 31-year-old woman told police she was assaulted in December, 2019.

Gandhi posted bail and hired defense attorney Michael Kraut, who said the arrest was baseless and unjust.

“I think the police acted very inappropriately and a rush to judgment,” Kraut told NBCLA. “He gave a voluntary statement, gave voluntary DNA to the police department, and gave them clues where they should look to show that the victim is absolutely making this story up."

The LA County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it charged Gandhi with a felony count of sexual battery for the alleged December, 2019 attack, as well as three additional felony sexual battery charges for alleged attacks on three other women in October, 2016, December, 2016 and July, 2018.

At the time of the incidents, Gandhi was working as a doctor at the Cedars Sinai emergency department.

Several hospital employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, told NBC4’s I-Team they had reported several incidents to hospital management and encouraged women who told friends they’d been assaulted to go to the police.

Cedars Sinai said in a statement Gandhi no longer works with the hospital but it did not say when that arrangement ended.

“He has never been a Cedars-Sinai employee, but formerly provided services as a contract physician,” according to a hospital spokesperson, who declined to say whether or not the hospital had received any complaints about his behavior prior to the arrest.

Kraut said Gandhi resigned voluntarily in early January to avoid working in a “hostile environment.”

Gandhi was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon in downtown LA.

