Los Angeles ER Doctor Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

An emergency medicine physician who recently worked at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a co-worker, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Dr. Anshul M. Gandhi was booked late Wednesday on suspicion of a single felony count of forced oral copulation, according to arrest and booking data from the LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Gandhi was released from jail early Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond, jail records said. He was due to appear in court for an initial appearance in February.

There was no answer at an apartment near Cedars where Gandhi had an address and a message left requesting comment was not returned.

According to the law enforcement sources he’s suspected of attacking a woman he knew from work inside her home near downtown Los Angeles.

Cedars Sinai said in a statement Gandhi no longer works with the hospital but it did not say when that arrangement ended.

“He has never been a Cedars-Sinai employee, but formerly provided services as a contract physician,” according to a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to say whether or not the hospital had received any complaints about his behavior prior to the arrest.

The law enforcement sources said investigators were trying to reach several other former hospital coworkers for interviews.

Gandhi’s public social media profiles said he’d worked at Cedars for at least 3 years and one post showed custom-embroidered ‘scrubs’ with his name alongside the hospital’s logo.