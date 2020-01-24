At Least 50 Cars Vandalized All Over Whittier

At least 50 cars were vandalized Thursday night all over the city of Whittier, and that number is expected to rise.

Calls about the vandalized cars flooded the Whittier Police Department from about 10 p.m. to 11:40 p.m., Whittier police said.

All cars had their windows shattered, possibly having been shot with a BB gun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, as neighboring cities like La Habra and West Whittier could have also been hit.

No information about a motive for the crime, or about a suspect or suspects, was immediately available.