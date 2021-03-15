EDD

Here's How the Stimulus Package Breaks Down

The relief package is designed to give the least affluent 20% of our population a 20% income boost.

By Christine Roher and Randy Mac

The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill has a primary goal in mind: to get money and aid to financially strapped Americans.

By every metric this pandemic has disproportionately impacted the county's poorest citizens.

Here's a break-down some of the key areas earmarked to get cash in the hands of those who need it most.

It starts with stimulus checks. Individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 get $1,400 per person including dependents.

It extends unemployment benefits until September and includes a $300 dollar per week supplement.

Parents get even more help with an expanded child tax credit up to $3,600 dollars for children 5 and under, and as much as $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

There’s billions for educational programs like summer enrichment, after school and learning technology.

For college students, the relief bill makes all pandemic related student loan relief tax free.

The bill provides funding for vaccine distribution nationally, COVID-19 testing and gives $510 million to FEMA to help with caring primarily for homeless communities.

There’s $350 billion for states, cities, tribal governments and U.S. territories whose budgets face massive shortfalls due to stay home orders and job loss, jeopardizing critical services and infrastructure.

With unemployment plaguing every state, the relief package expands the employee retention tax credit for start-up companies and businesses struggling in the pandemic.

