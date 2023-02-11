An LAPD sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after she allegedly caused a serious collision while responding to a pursuit in 2021 that left an innocent motorist with, "life changing injuries."

Sgt. Ruby Aguirre is set to appear for an arraignment in April in Downtown LA, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

An LAPD spokesperson could not immediately provide additional information on the crash or a response to the announcement of a criminal charge.

It happened on May 6, 2021 when the patrol car Aguirre was driving 't-boned' a car driven by 29-year-old Justyce Chavez, causing catastrophic injuries.

"She was a happy and healthy and active young woman who was broadsided unexpectedly by a speeding LAPD cruiser," Chavez's attorney Robert Glassman told the I-Team.

Chavez's lawsuit against the City and Aguirre for the injuries she suffered in the crash is set to go to trial in March.

On January 30, 2023 the deputy LA City Attorney defending the case signed a stipulation, or a joint agreement of facts, that said, "Defendant Aguirre's negligence caused a collision with a vehicle driven by Plaintiff Justyce Chavez."

The stipulation also said Aguirre was in the course and scope of her employment when the crash happened.

"We don't think they had any choice," Glassman said of the stipulation that admits fault.

"The facts are as plain as day, she was extraordinarily reckless in the operation of her vehicle, there's no other way to spin this case than to '100 percent' admit -- that it was her fault," he said.

A number of law enforcement officials contacted by the I-Team said they could not recall another instance in recent memory in Southern California which an officer faced a criminal charge for an on-duty car crash, but the decision to file a criminal allegation followed the City of Los Angeles' statement in civil court that Aguirre was responsible for the collision.