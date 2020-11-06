LAPD to Scale Back Election Week Staffing Surge

The Los Angeles Police Department told officers it would scale-down its preparations for post-election protests or other events and reduce the number of extra officers on duty in the coming days.

A single command post near downtown LA would remain open to manage any unusual events while sites set up in West and South LA and in the San Fernando Valley would close, according to two officials involved in the planning.

The LAPD said its plan was to have plenty of uniformed officers on-duty each day this week in case they were needed for crowd or traffic control at protests, to provide security for election officials and voting locations, or to monitor potential demonstrations at the homes of elected or appointed officials. Little need materialized.

One protest in the streets near Staples Center on election night led to 81 people being arrested or cited, most for allegedly failing to disperse or blocking a street, and 3 people were arrested or cited at a smaller protest near 5th and Hill Streets Wednesday night, the LAPD said.

An unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was dispersed. Christine Kim reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department put many of its patrol deputies on 12-hour shifts beginning the Sunday before the election. Deputies were told to remain on the extended schedule through this weekend.