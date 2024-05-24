3 arrested in Highland street takeover that cracked a deputy unit windshield

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested three people in connection to a series of street takeovers in Highland.

One street takeover at Victoria Avenue and Highland Avenue garnered a crowd of about 100 people just after midnight.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was swarmed after attempting to disperse the crowd. Cellphone footage released by Highland Police shows multiple people kicking and punching the deputy's unit, ultimately cracking the windshield.

Among those arrested was a 15-year-old in Menifee, who was charged with attempted carjacking and felony vandalism. According to police, the teen opened the deputy's door, attempting to carjack the patrol unit.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police say the deputy was able to close his door and drive away from the crowd.

The second street takeover took place two hours before at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Tippecanoe Avenue. Two people were arrested and later released.

"These individuals are not afraid of law enforcement by their behavior, it's very disturbing," said Gloria Huerta, with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "Participating in this kind of thing, whether you’re a spectator or you’re a driver in one of those vehicles – you’re either going to get caught and go to jail or you’re going to hurt somebody and go to jail – or hurt yourself…it’s just not worth it."

Residents also emphasized the danger of street takeovers.

"I don’t see no sense in it. It can cause accidents, it can kill somebody," said Highland resident Francisco Ramirez.