San Bernardino County

3 arrested in Highland street takeover that cracked a deputy unit windshield

Captured on cellphone footage, multiple people are seen kicking and punching the deputy unit, ultimately cracking the windshield.

By Camilla Rambaldi and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested three people in connection to a series of street takeovers in Highland.

One street takeover at Victoria Avenue and Highland Avenue garnered a crowd of about 100 people just after midnight.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was swarmed after attempting to disperse the crowd. Cellphone footage released by Highland Police shows multiple people kicking and punching the deputy's unit, ultimately cracking the windshield.

Among those arrested was a 15-year-old in Menifee, who was charged with attempted carjacking and felony vandalism. According to police, the teen opened the deputy's door, attempting to carjack the patrol unit.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police say the deputy was able to close his door and drive away from the crowd.

The second street takeover took place two hours before at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Tippecanoe Avenue. Two people were arrested and later released.

"These individuals are not afraid of law enforcement by their behavior, it's very disturbing," said Gloria Huerta, with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "Participating in this kind of thing, whether you’re a spectator or you’re a driver in one of those vehicles – you’re either going to get caught and go to jail or you’re going to hurt somebody and go to jail – or hurt yourself…it’s just not worth it."

Local

UCLA 7 hours ago

UCLA Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking protesters at campus encampment

UCLA 7 hours ago

Man accused of attacking UCLA protesters is arrested

Residents also emphasized the danger of street takeovers.

"I don’t see no sense in it. It can cause accidents, it can kill somebody," said Highland resident Francisco Ramirez.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us