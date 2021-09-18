Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of 69-year-old Woman in Baldwin Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department made an arrest on Saturday in the stabbing death of a woman in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex on Thursday.

Officers were called at approximately 1:29 p.m. to the 4000 block of Buckingham Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

The neighborhood is still on edge with many unanswered questions after a 69-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment.

The woman’s caretaker found her body Thursday afternoon, LAPD said.

Neighbors say the apartment complex is a secured building with limited access.

“This building is for sure all elderly, you have to be buzzed in, i’ve never seen anyone go in without someone buzzing them in,” Dzhane Parker, a neighbor, said.

As the investigation went into the evening, neighbors started to show up asking questions, worried about their own safety.

“I was so concerned because i saw the officers here all day,” Parker said.

As of now there is no threat to the public, LAPD said.

Officers arrested a man Saturday morning, although they haven’t said what his connection is to the woman.

The woman was identified by the L.A. County coroner as Bonny Dodd.

She was living alone in the building, which some neighbors worry made her an easy target.

“It’s heartbreaking, sad, discomforting. this is my neighborhood and I want to feel safe but since the pandemic there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Parker said.

There is no information regarding what motivated the incident.

The South Bureau Homicide is investigating this case.