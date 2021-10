Three people were found dead on Balboa Island, Newport Beach police said Monday morning.

Officers had responded to a medical aid call in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue just after 8 a.m. Monday and found three people dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two women and one man were discovered dead while a second man was taken to the hospital.

Details on his condition weren’t immediately available.

Police would not release details on the victims’ names or ages.