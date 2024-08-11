Beached fin whale dies on Torrance shore

A beached fin whale about 35 to 40 feet died near the shoreline of Torrance Beach Saturday afternoon.

Lifeguards discovered the whale around 6 p.m. between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove.

The young whale was in distress and beached itself, according to LA County Lifeguards. They also believe that most of the whale's bones were crushed and therefore did not make an effort to move the whale.

The Marine Mammal Care Center and National Marine Fisheries Service responded and the experts determined the whale had died, lifeguards said.

"Due to its size and location it is expected that the whale will remain on the beach while responders create a plan to remove it," the statement said. "If you are in the area please give the animal and responders plenty of space to work!"