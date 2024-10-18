Anaheim

‘He wrecked my family.' Husband of teacher killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim speaks out

Jessica Ferrino, a beloved special education teacher and mother, was killed after being struck by a driver while going out for a jog.

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The husband of a beloved special education teacher who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver is speaking out to thank the community and to vow justice for his wife.

Jessica Ferrino, 49, was struck and killed by a speeding driver on Oct 8. as she walked along the Cove Trail in Anaheim.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“(We were) just getting our lives back together and then, this happens,” said William Ferrino, 60, from the Anaheim home he shared with his wife of more than twenty years.

Ferrino said twelve days after returning from Mexico for his mother-in-law’s funeral, his wife, Jessica, left the house for her evening jog, which Ferrino said she does every weeknight.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“When she didn’t come home, I called her and called her and called her,” he said. “I didn’t get a response so I went in the car and went over there.”

A mile from the Ferrino home was a very large crime scene. The driver of a Mercedes Benz sedan had barreled into the Anaheim Coves walking trail on Rio Vista Street and ended up in the riverbed, striking Ferrino who was on her evening jog.

“I said ‘how do you know it’s her?’” Ferrino asked police officers last Tuesday. “And they showed me her phone."

Local

Long Beach Oct 11

Long Beach Utilities Department warns of employee impersonation scam

California Oct 10

Family want justice for woman killed by rock thrown through car windshield

Ferrino laid the love of his life to rest Wednesday where several hundred people showed up for her services.

“I see my wife’s smile,” he said. “She impacted a lot of people.”

Ferrino said the loving mother of two, who worked as a special education teacher, cherished two things in life: her family and her faith.

“We were so happy. We were waiting for my daughter to graduate. And then, now, it’s gone,” said Ferrino. “It’s not fair that the good people get punished and the others don’t. How do I make sense of that? It’s God’s will, but it breaks my heart!”

The driver who struck and killed Ferrino, Raymundo Rangel, 33,  pled not guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office.  


Ferrino said he vows to honor his wife’s memory by getting her justice.

“He wrecked my world. He wrecked my family,” said Ferrino of the driver. “Only God can judge him but this has to stop because innocent people are dying for a joy ride, drinking? How many more incidents before someone does something about it?”

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us