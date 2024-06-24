Heat hazard warnings and heat advisories in effect for LA County

The National Weather Service issued a warning for the ongoing heat hazards through Thursday in Los Angeles County, with widespread highs reaching 96 to 108 degrees across the mountains and interior valleys.

An excessive heat warning was issued by City of Los Angeles Public Health as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Antelope Valley: Saturday, June 22, 2024 through Thursday, June 27, 2024

Eastern Antelope Valley: Saturday, June 22, 2024 through Thursday, June 27, 2024

Western Antelope Valley: Sunday, June 23, 2024 through Monday, June 24, 2024

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Western San Gabriel Mountains/HIghway 14 Corridor for heat continuing from the weekend through Monday.

“Dangerously hot weather will continue away from the coast, especially over the Antelope Valley. Elsewhere, there will be a gradual cooling trend through the week,” said the NWS Area Forecast Discussion.

Los Angeles Public Health reminds people to “take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.”

Los Angeles Public Health also offers the following recommendations for the high-temperature days ahead:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

Plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours.

If must go out, wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Never leave a human or an animal in a parked car. “Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open,” said a Public Health officer, suggesting people to call 911 if seeing a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of heat-related illnesses and emergencies, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms include “high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.”

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to visit a city-operated cooling center during peak heat hours.

To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 2-1-1, the number is available 24 hours a day which can also be used for inquiring emergency preparedness information and other referral services.