Historic Long Beach hotel reopens after multi-million dollar renovation

The Breakers Hotel, run by Fairmont, is booked solid through its “unofficial” opening weekend.

By Mekahlo Medina

The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach reopened Tuesday after a multi-million dollar renovation that left it hidden behind fences and scaffolding for seven years.

“We have had so many people come through the doors and the sentiment is 'wow,'” said Mark Steenge, the general manager of the hotel. “We’ve worked to preserve the history where we could and elevate the luxury in the design.”

Steenge added that the opening is a few months behind schedule, but the wait is well worth it.

The complete overhaul touched every floor of the 14-story 1926 building, honoring the grandeur of its art deco and Spanish architecture. 

Local company Pacific6, brought together by John Molina, formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare, purchased the historic Breakers Hotel in November 2017. 

“They wanted desperately to save this building and create what it is today,” said Steenge.

The renovation happened in conjunction with the local historic society and focused on preserving as much of the original lobby and main floor as possible. It maintained its classic look and created 185 modern, high-tech guest rooms, including 22 suites.

The top-floor restaurant witnessed the biggest renovation. Known as the “Sky Room,” which had been in existence for 86 years, has been brought back to life but still preserved its history.

“Clark Gable, Rita Hayward, to name a few, walked through those doors,” said Steenge. “Elizabeth Taylor even spent her wedding night here as well.”

Above the “Sky Room,” the roof top bar has been transformed into a green and pink, art deco splendor highlighted with feather-designed wallpaper and golden monkey drink tables.

On a clear day, you can see toward Catalina to the west and the Hollywood sign to the north.

“It’s a fantastic piece of heritage for Long Beach and its great to see it being reused,” said Alan Pullman, a local resident and architect who was staying at the hotel on opening weekend. “Its the most beautiful hotel in Long Beach for sure.”

