Hit-and-run suspect involved in four-vehicle crash in Baldwin Hills: LAPD

The suspect’s vehicle contained firearms, ski masks, jewelry and multiple cell phones, according to police.

By Tracey Leong and Karla Rendon

Eight people, including one child, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one car narrowly missing a home in Baldwin Hills.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Potomac Avenue and Obama Boulevard. There, four vehicles all crashed after a driver attempted to evade police during a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a driver suspected in a hit-and-run, but that individual failed to stop. Law enforcement then issued an alert in the area for a reckless driver who refused to yield.

When authorities arrived at the intersection of Potomac Avenue and Obama Boulevard, they saw smoke and four cars in a crash, including the suspected hit-and-run driver.

The driver was arrested at the scene and two passengers in the vehicle took off. After setting a perimeter, officers located those individuals and later arrested them. LAPD did not name those who were arrested.

The suspect’s vehicle contained firearms, ski masks, jewelry and multiple cell phones, according to police. Detectives are working to investigate if the vehicle they were traveling in was stolen.

Law enforcement said the other drivers and passengers in the wreck sustained injuries they described as non-life threatening. Authorities did not say if anyone was hospitalized in connection with the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

