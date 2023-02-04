Knott's Berry Farm Removes Chaperone Policy for Saturdays

Knott’s Berry Farm updated their chaperone policy on Friday, stating that it will no longer be in effect on Saturdays.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we are seeing in the park. Safety is and always will be our top priority. pic.twitter.com/cVaOWvGdg3 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 3, 2023

The chaperone policy was implemented back on July 22, 2022, following the events of unprofessional behavior and fights between teenagers that took place on July 16, 2022.

The policy was in effect from Fridays to Sundays to ensure guests had a safe time all while having a good experience with their friends and family.

Park officials have decided guests 17 and younger must have adult chaperone to accompany them in the parks after fights broke out. Reports Anoushah Rasta on July 20, 2022.

The policy stated that guests under the age of 17 were to be accompanied by another guest over the age of 21. A physical ID was needed to show proof of age and to enter the park. As stated on their website, chaperones were to “accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.”

This policy was later implemented for Knott's Scary Farm, including the days that they had this event.

However, it wasn’t until December that once again they updated their policy lifting the effect for Fridays and Sundays, leaving only Saturdays in effect.

Now, after monitoring everyone’s behavior since last year, they have finally lifted the effect for Saturdays.

However, on their twitter they mentioned that despite this policy being lifted, they will continue to monitor the behavior of their guests to ensure everyone’s safety.