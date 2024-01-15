LA celebrates MLK Day with the 39th annual Kingdom Day parade

The 39th annual Kingdom Day parade was celebrated on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's actual birthday this year as thousands turned out to celebrate and reflect.

The LAUSD All District Honor Marching Band kicked off the three-mile parade along MLK Jr. Boulevard in Leimert Park.

This year's theme 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Going to the Promised Land' was well in effect for parade attendees and special guests.

Inspired by the legacy of King, Congresswoman Maxine Waters walked the 3-mile parade route. "It inspires me, fight for the people," said Waters.

The grand marshall, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell took to two wheels to help spread a message of health and environmental awareness.

“We’re riding our bikes because Dr. King was about health equity and climate justice, climate is king," said Mitchell.

America's Got Talent singer Archie Williams says his story embodies King's message, that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Williams was wrongly convicted of murder until the Innocence Project, through DNA, cleared him of the crime after he served 36 years in prison.

"I count it a privilege and an honor to be able to come out and honor Dr. King. It’s a day I dreamed of," said Williams.