Ukraine Russia Crisis

LA County Fire Will be Sending Supplies to Aid Those in Ukraine

The LA County Fire Department will be sending a plane full of supplies to help aid those in Ukraine.

By Kim Baldonado

NBC Universal, Inc.

The LA County Fire Department got the request for supplies on Tuesday. The plane leaves Friday so there wasn't much time to put these surplus supplies together.

"We know how dangerous it is to fight fires with full gear," Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. "We’ve never experienced fighting it in a war but whatever we can do to assist them to protect lives of their citizens, we are on board."

Osby says his department is sending five pallets of gear, including turnouts, boots, bullet proof vests, gloves and helmets.

LA County is also sending medical supplies.

"Ukrainian First responders have gone from fighting house fires to rescuing people from rubble from bombed out buildings," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "Amid the onslaught they are running out of supplies."

The request for supplies came from the first in fire foundation, but Osby was not allowed to give details as to exactly how the shipment will reach firefighters in Ukraine.

"These supplies will be going by private entity to Poland and from there the logistics will be handled to get supplies to firefighter in Ukraine," Hahn said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

California Credit Union 3 hours ago

California Credit Union Looking to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects

Bell Gardens 8 hours ago

Investigators Say Bell Shooting Could be Gang-Related

Hahn dropped a note into one of the boots. It says, "Good luck, our prayers are with you."

The LA County Fire Department is hoping this donation will inspire other agencies to also send much needed supplies to the people of Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Ukraine Russia CrisisLA Fire Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us