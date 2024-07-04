Families escape the blistering holiday heat at LA city pool

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center is offering the public a safe and affordable option to stay cool during this holiday heat wave.

“You can have a lot of fun with your friends and it’s going to be so refreshing in this hot heat,” said 9-year-old Derek, who was visiting with his summer camp.

It is open seven days a week through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the capacity to welcome three thousand guests per day.

“This is an amazing place, I recommend it, and it’s very cheap too,” said visitor Blanca Amaya.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The city-run pool is not only affordable - $1 for kids and seniors and $4 for adults - it’s also the largest public pool in the country. The pool is spread across 1.5 acres with 1.5 million gallons of water.

“Not only have access to a facility but they can learn how to swim join a swim team and be water safe, it doesn’t matter if you are three years old or 103 the pool is open for everybody,” said the Aquatic Facility Manager Edwin Realegeno.

A refreshing option for people of all ages and a favorite activity for summer campers.

“Giving them a flow of life so we want to introduce them to a nice environment and stay cool in the summer,” said LA City Recreation Coordinator Ruben Lopez.

Many visitors plan to spend their entire day swimming and splashing until closing.

“I just want to go to the water cause it’s really hot,” said 11-year-old Oscar.

The massive pool offers the perfect escape from the sweltering summer heat.

“Love it and the place has everything, the kids like it they need it, children, good food, good attention, clean restrooms,” said Amaya.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center along with 45 other LA city pools will be open for the Fourth of July holiday. For more information visit their website.