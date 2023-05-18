Man Found Dead After Cars Go Up in Flames at Los Feliz Home

Firefighters found a man’s body after three cars went up in flames in the back of a home in Los Feliz Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was found in one of the vehicles following the fire that spread to the two-story home and briefly threatened surrounding properties, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The victim was not immediately identified.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m., with 50 firefighters putting it out in 52 minutes.
No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
