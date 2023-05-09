Man Swinging Apparent Knives Arrested After Police Standoff

Police Tuesday night arrested a man who, after barricading himself in a van, began wildly swinging what appeared to be two knives in Huntington Park.

The man was stopped after a police chase. Police ran the van’s license plate and it came back as belonging to someone who had a no-bail warrant out for murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

After stopping in the middle of the street near Marbrisa Avenue at Verano Way, the man refused to leave the van, leading to sheriff’s deputies surrounding the vehicle.

At one point, deputies apparently used a beanbag round to blow out part of the rear windshield, to no avail.

The man eventually exited the rear of the van and began swinging what deputies said was some sort of weapon. Deputies fired less-than-lethal rounds at the man, who refused to comply.

Eventually, he was backed into a fence and arrested around 10:40 p.m., some 2-and-a-half hours after the incident began.

