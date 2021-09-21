One Man Injured in Fiery Gas Station Crash in Orange

A driver caused a fiery crash at an Orange gas station after losing control of his car early Tuesday.

The crash occurred at around 2:00 a.m. at the Chevron gas station at Main Street and Chapman Avenue.

“When I came out I just went and shut off the gas and I heard the guy screaming, I think he was afraid,” Angelita Robles, a gas station clerk said.

Robles made the 911 call when she saw the crash.

The crash caused serious damage but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

Security footage showed the moment the vehicle came flying off of the road, going over a curb and then slamming into one of the gas station pumps.

“That person, that victim that was in the car is extremely lucky,” Chief Alan Velasco with the Orange Fire Department said.

The explosion tore the front end of the vehicle apart.

The driver was still awake and able to speak to paramedics as he was rushed to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.