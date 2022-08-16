Orange County Had 1 Case of Monkeypox in June. Now There's 77

In June there was one, and now there are 77 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Orange County.

A community clinic was held for the first time to make the vaccine available on a wider basis.

Ivan Munoz attended the Tustin event.

He said he read about the community clinic on a blog, the first to be held in Orange County. He knew he wanted to get inoculated against monkeypox as soon as he could.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As humans we tend to touch every thing at every second and so whether we think about that we are breathing touching and living," he said.

Doctors say unlike COVID, this virus can spread more easily through skin to skin contact, leading to fevers chills and a rash that can last up to a month. In this state 98% of those infected are men, and more than one third are 25-34 years old.

This clinic organized by Families Together of Orange County had 250 vaccines available Tuesday. The FDA announced last week five doses can now be given per vial making more of the Jynneos vaccine available. The shot is given just under the skin of the lower arm. Officials had feared supply would outweigh demand. A second dose must given 28 days later.

"I personally did it just because I believe in scientific medicine, and producing these opportunities for people to be safe and take of ourselves," Keith Richards said after getting his vaccine at the clinic.

Coronavirus, monkeypox and polio are all making headlines lately. To learn more about each, we brought in Dr. Bob Lahita from St. Joseph's University Hospital in Paterson, NJ.

State health officials say there are 1,945 confirmed cases in California. Of those 77 are in Orange County, 94 in Riverside County and 911 cases were reported to the LA County Department of Health.

Doctors with Families Together say the goal is to stay in front of the outbreak.

"We’re not expecting it to be [like a] COVID outbreak, but at same time it’s nice to be ahead of ourselves," Dr. Sue Reddy said.

Organizers say they will be back here in four weeks for that second dose hoping even more people take advantage of the vaccine and slow or stop the spread of the virus.