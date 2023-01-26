10-Year-Old Girl Returning Home from Bible Study Among 3 Killed in Placentia DUI Crash

An Orange County family is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after a 10-year-old girl and two adults were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Placentia.

A family member identified the young victim as Lucero Lopez. One of the adults killed in the collision was Alberto Vicente Lopez, the girl’s stepfather, according to the family.

Several others in the van were treated at a hospital. That includes Lucero's little brother and their mom, Erica Lopez, who was 7 months pregnant with a baby girl.

Heavy news to wake up to.

A deadly crash @ Orangethorpe & Melrose in #Placentia last night.

Family shared these photos with us and tell us; 10 y/o Lucero & her stepdad died.

Lucero’s mother & brother are in the hospital. 1 other person died

24 y/o arrested for DUI #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/2VRkuYFWxE — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) January 26, 2023

Police took a 24-year-old Santa Ana man into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Investigators from the Placentia Police Department said the man ran the red light and crashed his black Honda Civic into a church van at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said several people inside the van were ejected. The family member said the victims were coming from a bible study at the Vida Nueva Church.