Placentia

10-Year-Old Girl Returning Home from Bible Study Among 3 Killed in Placentia DUI Crash

The young victim’s little brother and mother, who is pregnant, are being treated at a hospital.

By Helen Jeong and Lauren Coronado

Lucera Lopez (left) is pictured with her mother, Erica Lopez, and brother.
Lopez Family

An Orange County family is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after a 10-year-old girl and two adults were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Placentia.

A family member identified the young victim as Lucero Lopez. One of the adults killed in the collision was Alberto Vicente Lopez, the girl’s stepfather, according to the family.

Several others in the van were treated at a hospital. That includes Lucero's little brother and their mom, Erica Lopez, who was 7 months pregnant with a baby girl.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police took a 24-year-old Santa Ana man into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Investigators from the Placentia Police Department said the man ran the red light and crashed his black Honda Civic into a church van at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said several people inside the van were ejected. The family member said the victims were coming from a bible study at the Vida Nueva Church.

This article tagged under:

PlacentiaDUI
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us