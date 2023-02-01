Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens

For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors.

Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.

"We just feel special that we are just really loved by our community. We never knew many people would come out and support us,” said Renee Calhoun, the deputy’s mother.

Before becoming a law enforcement officer, Darnell Calhoun worked at his family’s restaurant. Back then, he was excellent to customers and worked hard because he was so proud of the restaurant bearing his family’s namesake, father Lonnie Calhoun said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Calhoun, 30, was also a former San Diego Police Department officer who took a job with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in part to be closer to his family in Murrieta. He left behind two young sons and a pregnant wife.

But on Wednesday, his community showed its appreciation for his service by way of supporting his parents. So many people showed up, that the restaurant closed four hours early because all the food was sold out.