Spring snowstorm hits San Bernardino mountains

Instead of April showers, the mountain community of Running Springs is getting April flurries.

Spring storms have been sweeping through the San Bernardino mountains in recent weeks, bringing several feet of snow.

The unusually cold weather caught many people visiting by surprise.

"We were hoping that by now the snow would not be here," said Kyle O'Neil. "[We are] a little nervous but seeing a bunch of other people kind of helps."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Conditions look great for the weekend. Meteorologist David Biggar has the evening forecast for Friday, April 5, 2024.

Vacationers found themselves in a winter wonderland they hadn't anticipated.

"We did not come prepared. We had to buy snow pants, hats, gloves, the whole thing," said Casandra, who lives in Pismo Beach.

Others who heard about the snow didn't think twice about making their way up the San Bernardino mountains.

"We woke up this morning, saying, 'What do we do?,'" said Robert Martinez from El Segundo. "It's raining downtown, so well, we said snow!"

Roads leading up to Running Springs and other areas in San Bernardino require snow chains for passage. Patrol chains are set up along the way to help those unprepared for the conditions.