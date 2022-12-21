Lancaster

Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lancaster Home With Toddler in Hours-Long Standoff

Authorities say the gunman first caught their attention for driving his car recklessly on the 14 Freeway with a child in the backseat near Santa Clarita before midnight.

By Lauren Coronado and Helen Jeong

A Lancaster community is waking up to a frightening scene after dozens of deputies surrounded a trailer home where an armed man is barricaded with a toddler.

The man is holed up inside the trailer with a 17-month-old toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hostage negotiators are trying to convince the gunman to surrender the child.

A family member told NBCLA the child is the man's son.

Authorities said the standoff began with a dangerous, high-speed chase on the 14 Freeway near Santa Clarita. The man was driving his white Kia SUV recklessly at over 100 mph with a toddler in the backseat.

As the pursuit continued through Palmdale, the man fired his weapon near 17th Street East and Avenue Q. No officers were injured.

Then the gunman drove through a trailer community in Lancaster and went inside the home on Avenue I while threatening to shoot the toddler.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

It’s not clear whether the man live in the barricaded home and what his relationship is to the child. They are the only people inside the residence, authorities said.

