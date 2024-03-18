‘That man means a lot.' LA radio DJ Big Boy to speak at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame star ceremony

LA radio DJ Big Boy is set to speak at legendary producer Dr. Dre's ceremony, as he is honored with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

It is a full circle moment for the two LA legends after Dr. Dre, whose real name Andre Romell Young, showed up for Big Boy in 2021 when the emcee was honored with his star.

Big Boy says it took some convincing to get Dr.Dre to accept this achievement.

“He said ‘Big make this make sense to me,” said Big Boy. The DJ says he threw in a few other names like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, who both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to warm him up to the idea.

Big Boy talking at the ceremony will be another high point in a friendship that goes back decades. Big says he first noticed Dre when he started his DJ career at KDAY.

“He was producing songs with his turntables you know what I’m saying I knew there was something special,” said Big Boy. “I’d be lying to you if I said oh I saw it! I saw it I saw increments of it.”

Wasn’t long until Big Boy would be playing Dr.Dre’s music and watching him revolutionize Hip Hop with N.W.A telling stories about the producer’s life and the lives of many others.

“I had never heard anything where I was like damn that’s us, that’s me, they’re getting pulled over by the police. I’m getting pulled over by the police,” said Big.

Big interviewed Dr. Dre before the debut of the movie “Straight Outta Compton,” which told the story of N.W.A. and he says the two have remained in close touch— with Dr. Dre throwing a birthday party for Big at his house on the same day he got his Hollywood star.

“I got brick oven pizza he set it all up he had me a cake he had me balloons,” said Big Boy. "That man means a lot."