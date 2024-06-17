U.S. Secret Service member robbed at gunpoint in Tustin

A U.S. Secret Service member was robbed at gunpoint by multiple assailants Saturday night in Tustin.

The government agent was returning from a work assignment at around 9:36 p.m. when the armed robbers approached him near Tustin Fields, a residential community in Orange County.

According to Tustin Police, the agent discharged his weapon during the robbery, and shots were fired. The Secret Service member did not sustain any injuries and it's unknown if any of the assailants were struck.

The agent's bag was taken and Tustin officers later located some of the agent's belongings in the area.

A 2004 to 2006 silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the location, according to Tustin Police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372 or gmelendrez@tustinca.org.