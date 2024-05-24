UCLA Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking protesters at campus encampment

UCLA Police announced they’ve made their first arrest after a group of instigators showed up on campus May 1 and attacked the Pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Edan On, 18, was arrested and booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon. On is not a student, faculty, or staff at UCLA.

According to detectives, On threw a pole, and seriously injured at least one person. Detectives have used pictures, surveillance, and cell phone video of the night of the attack to identify the attackers.

Some students shared they were happy to hear arrests were being made but still felt like law enforcement and UCLA officials could do more.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I’m glad that there is action finally being taken against those instigators and yet at the same time I don’t feel like UCLA PD nor UCLA administration has done nearly enough to go after the instigators,” said Isabella Crone-Baron, a student at UCLA.

Another student shared that video evidence may not tell the full story and On may have been defending himself.

“He should be able to explain his side of it, there might be more to it, maybe somebody went for him right before that, we just don’t know,” said Jon Jenkins, a Senior Scholars student at UCLA.

The arrest is just the latest development in another long week for the University.

On May 22, UCLA removed and reassigned Police Chief John Thomas, who faced criticism for the police response after violence broke out on campus.

On May 23, Chancellor Gene Block faced tough questions about the protests and violence when he testified in front of a House committee.

As Block testified, another encampment formed on campus. This time police responded much sooner and broke it up hours after it was formed.

On is being held on $30,000 bail.

As the investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with information about the attacks on May 1 to contact the UCLA Police Department.