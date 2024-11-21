New test results show lead is still present in Watts tap water

New test results revealed that lead is still being found in the tap water of Watts homes, months after it was first detected in numerous housing units.

A study by the "Better Watts Initiative" back in September detected lead in some water samples taken from single-family homes and public housing units. The findings prompted Mayor Karen Bass and city leaders to call for an investigation of the contamination.

"We have to take measures to make sure that we’re feeding our children – what’s we’re cooking our peas and carrots in, what we’re washing our t-shirts and jeans in – and what we step into when we shower – that those are all relatively safe places for us to carry in our lives," said Timothy Watkins with the Watts Labor Community Action Committee.

As of Nov. 18, 67% of the test results have come back from samples taken from 1,261 units. Out of those samples, 40% came back with some type of lead detection in kitchen faucets, according to the Housing Authority.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Although the EPA, of course, and we also believe the goal is zero, but I do know that most of those units 99% of those units – the amount of lead is very very low. We continue to do what we continue to do to get to close to zero as we can," said Marisela Ocampo, director of housing services.

In Nickerson Gardens, there are still about 600 units less where samples need to be collected. The Housing Authority said it's working with a consultant to review results.

"They are tasked to really look at and really map out the results. Are there really area that have more lead, certain buildings and also looking at the properties and prioritizing where the issues are.

The Housing Authority is conducting its testing in two phases and expects all water samples to be collected by mid-December.

“In an effort to stay connected with the residents and the community, HACLA partnered for three Health Fairs in the Watts Community and also coordinated with the Department of Public Health to conduct blood lead testing for residents, with over 115 residents getting their blood tested. Additionally, we continue to hold two weekly meetings with stakeholders, including Wednesdays for all interested community members and Mondays with the Better Watts Initiative, the group that led the original study," wrote the Housing Authority in a statement.