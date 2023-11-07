Women attacked by road rage driver believe constitutional rights were violated

Four women have come forward demanding better protection after they were not informed of their attacker's sentencing by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

In a press conference organized by attorney Gloria Allred, the women who were attacked claim they were denied their constitutional rights in the criminal justice system under Marsy's Law.

"I am here with many, with hope of positive changes to this system, to request more support from law enforcement by offering us all the information we are entitled to, and to demand a better approach that prioritizes the rights and needs of victims of crime," said Beth Lamprecht, one of the women who spoke out at the press conference.

The attacker, Nathanial Ratimak, was responsible for a string of road rage incidents including one on the 2 Freeway in Glendale where he with got out of his Tesla and attacked another car with a metal pipe.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The road rage incidents date back nearly 20 years across eight states.

Ratimak was convicted of several felony counts including criminal threats, assault and elder abuse. He was sentenced to five years in prison in a plea deal which the women say they were not informed of either.

"This experience has left me in a complete state of panic and worried to even step outside. It has changed my life drastically, making it hard to do daily tasks without worry. I am constantly reaching for my purse to make sure I have my pepper spray in hand," said Grecia Palma.

The women say they have lost all trust and confidence in the judicial system and hope to see reform for victim’s rights in the future.

NBC4 reached out to the District Attorney's Office for comment and responded with this statement, "“At the beginning of every case, we send each victim a document explaining their rights under Marsy’s Law. Since that initial communication, the DDA assigned to the case has been in contact with the victims in the matter, and shared with them the terms of the plea as well as information regarding restitution.”